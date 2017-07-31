Actor Sam Shepard dies aged 73

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Sam Shepard has died at the age of 73.

A family spokesperson said that Oscar-nominated actor died at his home in Kentucky Thursday in Kentucky following complications related to Lou Gehrig’s disease.

As well as being a well-known actor and playwright, Shepard was an author, penning a variety of books, memoirs and short stories. His plays chronicled the explosive fault lines of family and masculinity in the American West,

Shepard was nominated for the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his role as Chuck Yeager in the 1983 film The Right Stuff. Four years previously his 1979 play Buried Child won the Pulitzer for drama.