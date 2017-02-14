10 movies to watch if you’re staying in on Valentine’s Day

If you don’t fancy going out this Valentine’s Day, and an evening in is more your scene - and research suggests you’re in the majority - then a romantic movie night is a perfect choice for a date.

We have found the best films for you and your loved one to enjoy this February 14th, spanning the past 80 years. From light-hearted romps to classic movies to artistic flicks – we are certain you will find a film to your taste.

Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert in It Happened One Night. Picture: Contributed

It Happened One Night (1934)

This romantic comedy has just the right amount of schmaltz, but, more importantly, it also has a whole lot of giggles.

The movie stars Clark Gable as Peter Warne, a handsome newspaper-man, and Claudette Colbert as Ellen Andrews, a spoiled socialite.

Ellen is on the run from her father, desperate to be reunited with her spouse Westley. Peter decides to help her achieve her goal, but only if she’ll give him a scoop. As Peter and Ellen embark on an adventure through the countryside, the two begin to see each other in a different light.

The Philadelphia Story (1940)

The Philadelphia Story began life as a Broadway play, and was brought to the silver screen by director George Cukor.

Katherine Hepburn plays Tracy Lord, a society girl whose marriage plans are upset by the arrival of her ex-husband (Cary Grant) and a young journalist (James Stewart). Will her quest for perfection in a partner be a roaring success, or a terrible failure?

Casablanca (1942)

The ultimate wartime romance, Casablanca has captured the imaginations of movie-goers for decades.

Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman light up the screen as Rick and Ilsa, former lovers who must confront their past. Ilsa’s husband Laszlo (Paul Henreid) has come between Rick and Ilsa, but the couple still have feelings for one another. As European expatriates attempt to escape Casablanca by any means necessary, Rick must make a difficult choice between love and self-sacrifice.

An Affair to Remember (1957)

Widely considered as one of the most romantic movies of all time, An Affair to Remember is a gem of Hollywood’s golden age.

Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr play Nickie and Terry, a couple who fall in love while each is involved with someone else. They agree to meet in six months’ time, on the top of the Empire State Building, if they have each succeeded in ending their relationships. When Terry does not appear on the agreed date, Nickie assumes that she has rejected him, but he doesn’t know the full story.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

This is one of the most iconic movies of the 20th century, which stars Audrey Hepburn in her most celebrated role, Holly Golightly.

When Paul Varjak (George Peppard) meets Holly for the first time, he is intrigued by her lively personality and her unusual lifestyle. Paul is involved with his “decorator”, nicknamed “2E”, but despite this, his fascination with Holly begins to grow. However, Holly is not who she appears, and she is reluctant to accept Paul’s love for her.

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Norah Ephron’s romantic comedy asks the question: “Can a man and a woman be just friends?” The movie includes several truly memorable moments, including the infamous “deli scene”.

Harry and Sally meet as college graduates, and, over a number of years, develop a friendship. But when they sleep together, this is suddenly endangered. Sally fears that their friendship has been ruined by this new intimacy, but Harry wants to give it a second chance.

Clueless (1995)

This seemingly frothy flick has a strong literary foundation, as it is based on Jane Austen’s novel “Emma”. Full of witty lines and outrageous 90s fashion, this film will have you laughing from start to finish.

Glamorous high school girl Cher decides to help her new friend, Tai, gain popularity, but in doing so makes some serious errors. As she attempts to find a boyfriend for herself and a boyfriend for Tai, she fails to see what is right under her nose.

Amélie (2001)

This is an eccentric and whimsical French film, in which the eponymous character is portrayed by Audrey Tautou.

Amélie is a lonely girl whose parents have protected her from the world, meaning that she finds it difficult to interact with others. When she discovers a box of childhood memorabilia which was hidden by a boy many years ago, she becomes determined to return the box to him. Following a trail of clues to find the boy she seeks, she also encounters many other lost souls who need her help.

About Time (2013)

Combining Richard Curtis’s unique style, and elements of science fiction, About Time is a heart-warming comedy about making the most of the life you have.

Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson) is looking for love, but has not yet had any success. His father (Bill Nighy) reveals that the men in his family have the ability to travel in time, so Tim decides to use this power to find a girlfriend. In his attempts to meet the woman of his dreams, and build a life of his own, he discovers the importance of living in the moment.

The Duke of Burgundy (2014)

This dreamy art house film looks at love in a different way to many other movies.

The story follows a pair of female lepidopterists who have an intense, ritualistic relationship. The balance of power between them shifts throughout the film, leading to tension and arguments. As they attempt to reconcile their differing expectations of a relationship, will the two resolve their differences, or fall back into the same patterns?