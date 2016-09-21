Outlander star Sam Heughan targets fashion world

He has found worldwide fame through TV series Outlander and now Sam Heughan has now turned his attention to the fashion world.

The Scots actor who plays Jamie Fraser in the fantasy television series was appointed Global Brand Ambassador for outdoor fashion company Barbour in July this year and this month saw him appear in a promotional video for the firm.

In the latest Barbour campaign, Heughan swaps his Outlander kilt for a range of signature Barbour check shirts.

The 36 year-old is also developing his own range of tartan for Barbour.

A spokesman for Barbour said: “Sam grew up in Galloway, a short distance from the farm where our founder John Barbour lived.”

