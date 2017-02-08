My Life in Clothes - Becca Flory of Nu Blvck

What’s the last piece of clothing you bought?

The Harry blouse from Alexa Chung’s Archive By Alexa collection for M&S. I first wore it to a charity ball with a pair of black tuxedo trousers and bottle green vintage earrings. I love it.

What are you addicted to buying?

Coats, though I haven’t bought one in over a year. I’ve been individualising mine with accessories – I like belts and brooches.

Best ever bargain?

Anything vintage. I also bought a coat in Urban Outfitters once with almost 80 per cent off because they’d priced it wrongly.

Who has great style?

Actress and activist Emma Watson. I love that she’s advocating ethical/sustainable fashion brands in her choices too.

Name your favourite high street shop.

I don’t tend to shop on the high street any more. I prefer to shop online and for a special occasion or treat I’ll buy from US ethical fashion brand Reformation. I love their tag line “we make killer clothes that don’t kill the environment”.

Any fashion disasters you’d care to tell us about?

A purple shell suit in the Eighties (my sister had a matching one). That decade is a huge fashion influence/trend this season though, so I’ve made peace with it.

What’s your favourite item in your wardrobe?

My granny’s little red leather handbag from the Fifties. It reminds me of her and it’s such a classic shape, I use it all the time. n

