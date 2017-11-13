Fashion: season’s scene stealers

Autumn needn’t cramp your style if you draw inspiration from these elegant and colourful high street combinations

It’s time to wrap up warm, but style needn’t go straight out of the window when the haar rolls in. Think traditional textiles like velvet and wool, throw in some retro fun and bold shades and your autumn/winter style will see you at the hottest hangouts in town.

Look 1. Rachel wears, metallic trim red round neck jumper, �29.50, The M&S Collection; velvet pleated A-line midi skirt, �35, The M&S Collection (www.marksandspencer.com)

Red is the colour of the season and was everywhere on the catwalks from magenta, to pillar box to ruby. But if you find head-to-toe russet tones alarming, try it in separates for a stop and stare effect. Look 1’s jumper with its on-trend metallic trim matches a gold pleated skirt in velvet, another season must-have, both from M&S, ticking several fashion boxes at once.

It wouldn’t be autumn/winter without knitwear and faux fur and Armani cosies up to another of this season’s hot hues, cool blue, in knitwear in Look 2. With sky blue squeezing out millennial pink, it’s time to sing the blues in various shades, and Victoria Beckham’s mini dress is bang on trend too. Just add retro Varsity jackets with faux fur trim, kitten heels and a polo shirt for classic cool with an edge.

Long shunned in favour of its sweeter sweater sisters, the humble cardigan has claimed its moment on the catwalk with everyone from Prada to Christopher Kane championing this most unsung of wardrobe heroes. It comes in every possible variation, from delicate shrugs to wraps to full chunky numbers. And if you think cardigans are buttoned up, we say Twin Peaks and Kurt Cobain. Coach do an eye-catching jacquard version with supersized buttons that is just our cup of tea (see Look 3).

Bold luxe is way out there at the moment, with velvet having a big fashion moment from Prada, Gucci, Fendi and Dries Van Noten all the way down to the high street. Why not come over all Colonel Mustard in the Ivy with the goblet, team it with a pair of sock boots in jewel colours, and this season’s fashion will hold no mystery for you (Look 4).

Look 3. Jacquard cardigan, �675, Coach

It’s Scotland, it’s autumn/winter so why fight the weather? Better to embrace it with style (Look 5). Get your rainwear from Hancock. It looks amazing and it’s 100% waterproof, there’s nothing else to say. Job done.

If only a suit will cut it, check out tweeds and tartans for a smart casual look that works well with a polo neck in wool and silk blends. Sling a special edition Ivy Duffle Bag with Hermione Gibbs artwork lining over your shoulder and you’ll have no trouble bagging a seat at the coolest eatery in town (Look 6).

Men needn’t miss out on the red trend with magenta polo shirts complementing seasonal browns for relaxed style that doesn’t have to try too hard (Look 7). Accessorise with an Ivy Duffle Bag in rugged tones with leather base, handles and adjustable shoulder strap, and you’re ready for what ever, or whoever, life throws at you.

Photography: Aleksandra Modrzejewska

Look 4. Locklyn mustard velvet jacket, �200, Gestuz, Harvey Nichols; Stiletto heel side zip ankle boots, �39.50, M&S Collection

Make-up: Alicia Avezzano at Bobbi Brown Edinburgh

Styling and Art Direction: Leopold + Frida

Location: The Ivy on the Square

Thanks to The Ivy on the Square, 6 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh EH2 2BD (theivyedinburgh.com, 0131-526 4777)

Look 6. Blue jacket, �390, blue trousers, �190, both Oliver Spencer, Harvey Nichols; mustard wool and silk blend jumper, �340, Pal Zileri, Harvey Nichols; Ivy Duffle Bag, �299, FIDIR (www.fidir.com)

Look 5. Hancock x Ivy Vulcanised Raincoat, �595, (www.hancockva.com)