Worst rated shows of the Edinburgh Festivals

While there have been some spectacular highs of the Edinburgh Festivals there has also been some pretty terrible lows - here are the worst rated shows of 2016.

Musicals & Opera

Tomorrow, Maybe: The musical as a whole tends to the cliched and sentimental, with even a creepy stalker being treated as a bit of a joke.

Emerald Diaries: The flimsy script and stilted direction drags everybody down

Comedy

1 Woman, A Dwarf Planet And 2 Cox: Samantha Baines: Excessively reliant on innuendo, she employs a member of the crowd to ring a bell at every pun.

Theatre

In Defence of Hitler!: The delivery by this ensemble of students from Dundee University is just too flat to do even the simplest expository dialogue justice.

Dreaming Of Leaves: It’s all grim – in every possible respect.

Happy Yet?: It feels like mercurial playwright Torsten is meant to be a funny yet tragic figure in Katie Berglöf’s Stockholm-set family drama. But in actor William Irven’s hands he is simply a colossal irritation.

Escape from the Planet of the Day that Time Forgot: Though gamely performed by three agreeable actors, it’s wearily over-reliant on self-reflexive gags about clunky exposition and outdated social attitudes.

Generation Zero: Picture a world where the effects of climate change have damaged our lives forever. Done that? Good. You now have no reason to endure this vague, clumsy drama about a couple falling apart as a result of global warming.

OwlTime: There are good intentions here, but something’s gone deeply wrong.

Dame Nature – The Magnificent Bearded Lady: Writer/performer Tim Bell has lucked out with his Fringe venue for this backstage tale from the days of the travelling circus sideshows.

The Marvellous Adventures of Mary Seacole: Good content for an afternoon radio play, perhaps, but not when the world’s most exciting arts festival is taking place outside the door.

Irrelevant: It’s flaccid and featherlight student satire of the kind which desperately seems to hope it will stumble across something to say; and sadly well named.

Circleville, Circlevalley: The characters’ problems are ill-defined, though there’s a genuinely good performance from Mary Higgins.

Dance, physical theatre and circus

And Now…: Set in a playroom, four dancers and a musician portray children waiting to grow up. They tell us their hopes, and roll around a lot, but with so little in the choreography to engage with, maintaining an interest becomes increasingly difficult.

Tandem: It’s hard to know whether this two-hander from Italian company Civilleri Lo Sicco is lost in translation, or simply lost.