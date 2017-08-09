Video: The Edinburgh International Festival in numbers

By now, we all know that the Edinburgh International Festival is celebrating its 70th year, with the inaugural event taking place in 1947.
But fast-forward to 2017 and things have changed a lot.
There are more performers than ever, countless countries represented and several venues involved in the festival, which lasts for most of the month of August.
We’ve taken a look at the key numbers and important figures from the world’s biggest art event - some you might be aware of but others that may come as a surprise to you.
Sadly there are no exact figures for how many flyers are handed out on the Royal Mile...
Almost Done!
Registering with The Scotsman means you're ok with our terms and conditions.