Video: Ed Byrne reveals his love for travelling around Scotland

Have your say

Comedian Ed Byrne revealed he breaks up his run at the Edinburgh Comedy Festival with trips into the Scottish Highlands and Pentlands.

The stand-up has brought his Spoiler Alert show on his 14th trip to Edinburgh during festival season.

Ed Byrne revealed his love for the Scottish Highlands. Picture: Neil Hanna

With preview shows in the rear-view mirror, he’s confident at the way his show is taking shape.

“There’s still a lot of potential to be fulfilled in it,” says Ed.

“You’ve got to arrive with a show that’s decent, but by the end of the festival you end up with a show that’s hopefully great.”

When he’s not in Edinburgh performing to a packed venue, the Irishman likes nothing more than taking the car up into the Highlands.

“I like to drive into the Highlands, or at the very least drive down to the Pentlands.

“At the end of the Fringe I’m going to head up for a couple of days into the Highlands.

“I’ve got a friend of mine who used to be a marine. We’re going to go and camp out, climb some mountains and go for a yomp.”

Ed was talking to the Scotsman as part of our Facebook Live series that will be running throughout August.

Ed’s Spoiler Alert is on at the Assembly George Square Theatre (Venue 8) August 6-13 and 15-27 at 7.30pm.