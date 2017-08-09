Video: 70 years of the Edinburgh International Festival

Have your say

The Edinburgh International Festival is celebrating its 70th year in 2017.

The world’s leading arts event has come along way from its beginnings in 1947, and has welcomed names including Sir Ian McKellen, Christian Slater, Monty Python star Michael Palin and many more.

Ian McKellen, left, and Felicity Kendal in the Lyceum Theatre production of Tis Pity She's a Whore during the Edinburgh Festival 1972. Picture: TSPL

This year, more than 2000 performers have descended on Scotland’s capital for the International Festival.

We delved into our extensive picture archive and discovered several images of past Festivals, including the inaugural event in 1947, as well as many ‘before they were famous’ shots of personalities including James Earl Jones (the voice of Darth Vader), Rowan Atkinson and John Hurt.

Here’s to the next 70 years of the International Festival!