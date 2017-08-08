Top shows at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Looking to take in the very best shows the Edinburgh festival has to offer? Let The Scotsman’s team of expert critics be your guide. We’ve compiled every four and five star review published in the paper so far.

FIVE STAR COMEDY

Phil Nicholl: Your Wrong

“It is his most properly personal show ever, beautifully crafted, without a single comedy stitch that is not neat and secure.”

Heroes @ Monkey Barrell (Venue 515)

FOUR STAR COMEDY

Suzi Ruffell: Keeping It Classy

“This breezily entertaining hour from the ever-more accomplished Suzi Ruffell belies her insecurities about merely being a ‘mouthy cow’.”

Pleasance Courtyard (Venue 33)

FIVE STAR THEATRE

Rhinoceros

“Sometimes, a theatre show appears that not only captures the moment, but takes full possession of it, and slams it straight through the goalposts of the time we live in. Murat Daltaban’s brilliant new production of Rhinoceros is one of those shows; and it makes a thrilling start to the 2017 Festival theatre programme.”

Royal Lyceum Theatre, until August 12

FOUR STAR THEATRE

Meet me at Dawn

“The play was inspired, in part, by the legend of Orpheus and Eurydice, of the ancient underworld quest for the lost partner. Yet its literary echoes run wide and deep, from Barrie’s Mary Rose and Sartre’s Huis Clos to the famous opening of Twelfth Night.”

Traverse Theatre, until August 27

Show Me The Money

“In the first few minutes, Paula Varjack, alone on stage, strips away the convention that you don’t talk about how much you earn or, as an artist, any other jobs you do to make ends meet.”

Bedlam Theatre (Venue 49), until August 13

Adam | Eve

“It’s hardly surprising that transgender experience is one of the key themes of this year’s Fringe, as this most ostracised of minorities finally raises its voice; and the National Theatre of Scotland celebrates two of those journeys in its twin shows Adam and Eve, at the Traverse.”

Traverse Theatre. Adam until 27 August, Eve until 27 August

Séance

“This immersive short theatrical experience takes place in a completely dark shipping container for audiences of no more than 20. Fortunately, it has a slew of performances every day, otherwise people would be climbing over each other trying to bag tickets.”

Summerhall (Venue 26)

Raging Against The Machine

“This production with young people in South London was made in response to Why It’s Kicking Off Everywhere, a play by economics journalist Paul Mason for the Young Vic about the failure of recent revolutions and protest movements. The assured, impassioned performances make this play feel raw and vivid.”

Summerhall (Venue 26), until August 26

Meow Meow’s Little Mermaid

“Bittersweet, riotous and entirely uplifting, Meow Meow’s Little Mermaid uses Hans Christian Andersen’s fairytale as the springboard for a poignant exploration of how ego and expectation can get in the way of human connection.”

The Hub, until August 17

Flight

“In the darkened theatre, each audience member sits alone in a booth, listening through headphones, while the story rolls before us in a series of exquisitely-crafted tiny installations, as 15-year-old Aryan and his little brother, only 8, brave the dangers of the Mediterranean, or the ultimate agony of the jungle camp at Calais.”

Church Hill Theatre, until August 27

FOUR STAR CABARET & VARIETY

Betty Grumble: Love and Anger or Sex Clown Saves the World Again!)

“I won’t spoil the routine other than to say that, like the rest of Grumble’s show, it’s not for those with conservative ideas about which body parts should be displayed – or put to imaginative use – in performance.”

Heroes @ Monkey Barrell (Venue 515), until August 27