Top magic shows to see at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Enjoy a night of illusion, slight of hand and mind reading at these top magic acts that are set to bring a touch of the mystic to the capital this month

At the Illusionist’s Table

Whisky and magic, what’s not to love? Found in The Scotch Malt Whisky Society at 28 Queen Street (Venue 182), acclaimed illusionist Scott Silven’s show includes an evening of fine dining and whisky tasting mixed with breathtaking illusion.

The bespoke menu provided by James Freeman, whose critically acclaimed cuisine accompanies Scott’s performance, makes for a magical night.

The House Always Wins!

Returning to the Fringe for a second year, Stephen Allison invites guests to enter the world of the hustler and enjoy an evening of card tricks, cheats and scams in this intimate and interactive show found in the Serenity Cafe (Venue 248).

Discover why we can all be fooled, and experience the magic in front of your eye.

The Naked Magicians

Following sold-out shows and rave reviews across the USA, Canada, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and London’s West End, the world’s funniest and naughtiest magic show is coming to the Assembly Rooms (Venue 20) in Edinburgh.

Be prepared to have some fun and be amazed at this boisterous R-rated magic night, which strips away the top hats and capes, and promises full frontal illusions. As this show proves, good magicians don’t need sleeves and great magicians don’t need pants.

Aaron Calvert: Awaken

Following a successful 2016 sell-out debut, Aaron Calvert returns with more mind-reading and fascinating hypnotic feats in his brand new show, Awaken, which will run from the 5th-27th August in La Belle Angele (Venue 301).

Aaron’s mastery in mind control, hypnosis and psychology, combined with his background as a doctor makes this show a fast-paced, thrilling experience. Be prepared for an afternoon of mind reading, hypnosis and sheer magic.

Caspar Thomas: More Magic and Mentalism

Following his successful run at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe, Caspar Thomas is back to perform more new and classic close-up, interactive sleight of hand magic and mentalism – all for free.

No suspicious looking boxes. No stooges. No assistants (glamorous or otherwise). Just simple magic at the Bourbon Bar (Venue 333) from the 5th August.

Chris Dugdale: Up Close!

New York magician, Chris Dugdale, isn’t short of famous fans - from Sir Richard Branson to Led Zepplin’s Jimmy Page and, surprisingly, the Queen.

Up Close! is an intimate show of card tricks and mind control, which will be found in the Assembly Rooms (Venue 20) from the 3rd August.

Ben Hart: Belief?

Magician Ben Hart returns to the Fringe with his dark and outrageous show, which can be found in the Gilded Balloon Teviot (Venue 14) from the 2nd August.

West End star and Edinburgh Cabaret Award nominee, Ben is a storyteller, artist, mad inventor and sleight of hand master. His performances are a dark, beautiful, baffling and wickedly funny treasure trove of impossible mysteries, visual alchemy, outrageous lies and brutal honesty.

Colin Cloud: Dare

If you missed Colin’s sell out shows last year then be sure to pick up tickets now for this year’s show. Known for his outrageous stunts on TV and stage, which have shaken celebrities and audiences to their core, Dare takes place from the 2nd-27th August in the Pleasance Courtyard (Venue 33).

In Dare the audience will be involved in a life-enhancing experience of epic proportions as Colin calculates the future and deduces intimate thoughts. Dare you take part?

SNAP

Returning for a second year, SNAP brings together eight leading illusion artists from South Korea. When three tricksters find a sealed door they encounter a fantasy world populated by enthralling characters such as the Alchemist and the Florist.

With costumes, sets and props this is high production magic that’s beautiful to witness, they will take you through a fantasy experience never before seen in the history of the Fringe.

And For My Next Trick

Magician-Scientist hybrid Kevin Quantum is known for his comedy sketch-magic, which can be seen at the Cowgate from the 3rd-27th August.

This fast paced show has more blow-your-brains tricks than you can shake a wand at, and is sure to make audiences laugh. Nominated at the Scottish Comedy Awards, award winner at the 2017 Adelaide Fringe and one third of legendary sketch group The Colour Ham – KQ will rock your socks off. And you won’t even have to take off your shoes.