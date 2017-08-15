Tommy Sheppard calls for ‘code of practice’ for Fringe pay

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe should introduce a new code of practice to help ensure a fairer pay deal for venue workers, according to one of the city’s MPs.

Tommy Sheppard has urged organisers of the event to set firm guidelines to ensure staff are paid the “living wage” of £8.45 an hour.

I don’t think anyone on the Fringe sets out to deliberately exploit people. But you do get situations where the lines between volunteer and worker are blurred Tommy Sheppard

Mr Sheppard claimed there was “widespread” exploitation of Fringe workers despite millions of pounds being made by venues.

He has intervened days after the launch of a “Fair Fringe” campaign to improve the wages and working conditions of venue staff, claiming some were being paid as little as £200 for six weeks work.

He said there was an ethical and moral case for the Fringe Society, which charges for entries to its programme, to “encourage” a raising of standards across the board.

Mr Sheppard, a former comedy promoter who was previously on the Fringe Society board, said action was long-overdue over on an issue that had been “ignored” for years.

He said venues were exploiting people as young as 16 by asking them to take on paid roles but treating them as volunteers or insisting they are securing work experience.

Mr Sheppard was a founder of The Stand Comedy Club, which is an accredited living wage employer all year round.

Mr Sheppard said: “There is probably widespread agreement that this is something that needs looked at now and has been ignored for too long.

“While allowing room for amateur productions and volunteering, there needs to be a much more professional approach to ensure that people working in a proper job are being paid a fair rate.

“I don’t think anyone on the Fringe sets out to deliberately exploit people. But you do get situations where the lines between volunteer and worker are blurred. The point at which it becomes an issue is where people are running a venue as a commercial operation and selling tickets.

“People are running fairly big operations with a million pound turnover. When you become an employer on that scale you have to do the right thing. If you define the problem as not paying the living wage then I think it is pretty widespread.”

The Unite union claims the living wage is “almost unheard of” at the Fringe.

Mr Sheppard added: “When I was on the Fringe board there was a lot of debate about having some form of code of practice. The way forward would be to have a discussion with the unions with a view to forming a code that could begin to up standards across the Fringe.

“It would be a good thing for the world’s biggest arts festival to do. It’s morally and ethically the right thing to do and it would enhance its international reputation. Artists and promoters needs to be challenged on this. The more people start raising questions and discussing this the more momentum will build up.”

Kenny O’Brien, current director of The Stand, said: “I’m not sure how to make other operators up their game on this, but maybe the punters should just make a point of asking the flyerers, technicians, front of house and bar staff that they encounter how much they are getting paid for?

“ They might be shocked to find how people are being classed as ‘volunteers’ and paid in food vouchers, shared rooms and the promise of free shows they’ll never have the time off to go to anyway.

“Perhaps Edinburgh University and Edinburgh City Council could include a clause in their rental agreements which stipulates some of the minimum standards their tenants need to adhere to. Performers should consider the morals of the people they’re playing with.”

A spokeswoman for the Fringe Society said: “We exist to support the venues and companies who choose to participate in the Fringe. We’re proud to be a living wage employer and are working with the Living Wage Foundation to support venues and companies seeking to become a living wage employer.

“Our aim is always for all those who choose to be involved in the Fringe, in whatever capacity, to have the best experience possible and we have started an open dialogue with Unite and the Fair Fringe campaign.”