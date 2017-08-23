Theatre review: Yvette

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: This impressive poetic debut by Urielle Klein-Mekongo tells the story of a typical Neasden teenager cut down by an opportunistic predator, using verse, song and beats, layered up with a loop pedal to atmospheric and sometimes anguished effect.
Pleasance Courtyard (Venue 33)
***
Klein-Mekongo credibly captures the screechy indignation and everyday anxieties of the bright, bolshy 13-year-old Evie, who cannot wait to use her JLS condoms for the first time, preferably on her friend Lewis, as well as the tragically misplaced priorities of her strict mum, who unwittingly spurs her daughter’s downfall by inviting the murky Uncle Jay to stay.
Extrovert Evie is gradually ground down by rejection from her frustrated mum, well-meaning dad and bemused intended, the looped insults echoing around the room in a literal chorus of disapproval, only marginally less painful to hear than the sinister mantra of seduction and betrayal Klein-Mekongo creates using a pitchshifter for the chilling Uncle Jay as he moves in for the kill.
Yvette is inventive, unflinching, cumulatively claustrophobic and cruelly believable without browbeating its audience but you may well be gasping for air and light by the end.
Until 26 August. Today 2:15pm.
