Theatre review: What Would Kanye Do?

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Misfit schoolgirl Marcy has found her escape in the music of superstar rapper, eccentric seer and rampant egomaniac Kanye West, and fancies that the unlikely pair are friends and confidantes as she spits her own ironically subversive rhymes about having no money and staying in school.

theSpace @ Jury’s Inn (Venue 260)

There is potential for something more developed here but at the moment this slight half-hour from Glasgow-based actress Clare Marcie would be more at home as a comedy sketch or open mic slot.

Until 26 August. Today 9:10pm.