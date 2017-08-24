Theatre review: We Need to Talk About Bobby (Off EastEnders)

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Aspiring child actress Annie achieves the dream – a major role in a continuing drama – but her pushy though well-meaning parents fail to spot their daughter’s decline when she succumbs to the pressures of being a child star in an adult world.

ZOO Southside (Venue 82)

We Need to Talk About Bobby (Off EastEnders) does a fairly credible job of teasing out those relationships, but the melodramatic ending is, perhaps appropriately, strictly soap opera.

Until 28 August. Today 12:40pm.