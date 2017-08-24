Theatre review: Volte Face

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: This is a classic Fringe show: silly and unpolished, but crazy enough to not really happen anywhere else.

Gilded Balloon at Rose Theatre (Venue 76)

**

A loosely connected but consistently surprising series of comedy sketches, it’s full of smart and subversive jokes, by talented writer Vanessa-Faye Stanley, who performs alongside that iconic Fringe figure: a man dressed as a sperm.

Delivered like a kids’ show, but with adult language in places, the production needs a stronger central vision and more polished performances – but at its best it parodies female oppression, men who take charge, and women who let them, hinting at the more developed piece it could become.

Until 28 August. Today 2:15pm.