Theatre review: #Vile: The Untimely Demise of a Manufactured Pop Star

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Work about the relentless, pervasive ubiquity of attention-grabbing celebrities have been almost as popular as the procession of low-rent icons who have emerged from Big Brother onwards.

theSpace @ Jury’s Inn (Venue 260)

**

This monologue by writer/director Matthew Greenhough and Wound Up Theatre has captured a certain sense of relentless and amusingly unpleasant narcissism to their troubled reality pop star turned presenter, but otherwise the piece offers nothing new to a crowded subject.