Theatre review: Victorian Gothic

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: The real crime in this lecture delivered by fictional Victorian Inspector Albert Thorne is how dull it is.

Sweet Holyrood (Venue 94)

Written and –mostly – decently performed by Steven Langley, it manages to turn the mean streets of late 19th century London into a dry recitation of various cases from the veteran Peelers with no overarching narrative – so much so, that he forgets where we are in the script occasionally. Langley proves a personable performer with a fine bell-like voice, but his character is devoid of personality (the good inspector has a peptic ulcer and, ahem, that’s it).

Rory Ford

Until 27 August. Today 1:15pm.