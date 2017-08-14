Theatre review: The Sweet Science

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: A 1980s boxing ring and a present-day tech start-up – not two locations you’d expect to find in the same play, but this ambitious new piece brings them together to look at the barriers women face in the worlds of work and sport.

C venues – C too (Venue 4)

**

It’s a fascinating concept, but the functional dialogue makes it difficult to engage with the characters behind the issues. A smart little structure slices through the ages and Jack Silver skilfully directs the ever-moving cast. The two distinctive worlds Ruby travels through have lots of theatrical potential – but a clearer artistic vision is needed to bring them effectively together.

Until 28 August. Tomorrow 5:50pm.