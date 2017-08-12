Theatre review: The Recovery Version

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Three generations of the McLeish family gather, somewhat reluctantly, to celebrate another Highland Hogmanay in this slight situation comedy from Lochaber-based Bright Productions.

Sweet Grassmarket (Venue 18)

**

There is an authentic ring to the dialogue and interactions between patriarch Jonny, once a successful touring musician, his slightly tetchy son John and his laidback and plain-speaking teenage offspring Jack, with family friend Fisher acting as the good-natured go-between and comic relief. But there is little dramatic momentum or sense of purpose to the piece beyond a gentle journey into cosy nostalgia.

Until 20 August. Today 1:40pm.