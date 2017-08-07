Theatre review: The Illusion of Truth

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: This new ancient story taps into Yoruban folklore about the Orishas, elevated spirits who inhabit the spiritual and the corporeal realm, by following the fortunes of Ochosi, “a man who wanted more”.

Scottish Storytelling Centre (Venue 30)

Performance storyteller Mara Menzies may lull her audience with an offering of popcorn but such an Icarian fable probably isn’t going to end well. She swirls around the intimate in-the-round space, sketching out the different characters Ochosi encounters on his quest – temptress, mother – and encouraging some non-threatening audience participation as she recounts the rise and inevitable downfall of her arrogant protagonist.

Fiona Shepherd

Until 24 August. Today 1:30pm.