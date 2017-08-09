Theatre review: Tense Vagina: An Actual Diagnosis

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Why? That’s the question left bouncing around your brain after watching this one-woman play about post-childbirth incontinence.

Underbelly Cowgate (Venue 61)

**

Sara Juli seems like a lovely woman, skipping around the stage in a light-up pinny, handing out vibrators, giving the audience crisps, reading out her own medical notes and tying up our shoelaces.

Her oddly desexualised account of her faulty foo-foo is not offensive, unpleasant or boring. But it is weirdly pointless. Nice as it is to be in a show where you can eat gummy bears and take toilet breaks, this feels like adult daycare rather than theatre.

Until 27 August. Today 4:10pm.