Theatre review: Submission

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Samir leads a double life as the gay son of liberal Muslim parents with his own active faith, out and curious at night, closeted and conflicted by day.

C Royale (Venue 6)

That tension cannot end well in this new play by Shafeeq Shajahan, which has the Orlando nightclub shooting of 2016 in its sights but also more poetic pretensions – the florid language with its abundance of animal allusions weighs down the text and makes what could have been a punchy 45 minutes feel ponderous in places.

Until 28 August. Today 2:20pm.