Theatre review: Spring Awakening: A Reimagining

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: The classic tale of teenage sexuality is given a Fifty Shades-style revamp by young company, Mixtape, who struggle to find a clear enough angle to justify transporting it into the 21st century.
SpaceTriplex (Venue 38)
**
With a stark, stripped back set, and pacey direction from 18-year-old Asha Osborne-Grinter, it’s an imaginative (non-musical) production – but could do with a sharper script.
After the curtain call, a cast member says: “If you see anyone out and about, tell them to come along and it will be”, he pauses “another one.” That’s true. However, it could also be so much more.
