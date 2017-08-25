Theatre review: Rupture

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: A Logan’s Run for the internet age from playwright Karla Marie Sweet, this ensemble piece for five actors imagines a future where climate change has ruined the world and algorithms decide whether individuals are contributing enough to society and whether they must be culled or not.

Underbelly Cowgate (Venue 61)

Shri Patel’s Jay works in this system, until his mother is chosen for termination and he’s faced with an impossible choice. The dystopian world-building is intriguing, but the sense of real drama lacks somewhat.

Until 27 August. Today 12:40pm.