Theatre review: Overshare!

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Daisy is prone to oversharing, whether that’s selfies on Instagram or giving her friends too much information about her latest bowel movement.
theSpace on North Bridge (Venue 36)
**
Meanwhile, Jess is hurting because her parents have taken so long to tell her the true story of her background. Moral: some people share too much, others too little.
While there’s an interesting dramatic concept lurking in Vanessa Pini’s play, the approach is confused: is this a naturalistic drama or a twisted reality games show?
And the solid performances are not enough to convince us of the premise that a woman can reach the age of 23 without asking why her race is different from her parents.
Until 19 August. Today 4:05pm.
