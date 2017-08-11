Theatre review: Overshare!

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Daisy is prone to ­oversharing, whether that’s selfies on Instagram or giving her friends too much information about her latest bowel movement.

theSpace on North Bridge ­(Venue 36)

**

Meanwhile, Jess is hurting because her parents have taken so long to tell her the true story of her background. Moral: some people share too much, others too little.

While there’s an ­interesting dramatic concept lurking in Vanessa Pini’s play, the approach is confused: is this a naturalistic drama or a ­twisted reality games show?

And the solid ­performances are not enough to convince us of the premise that a ­woman can reach the age of 23 ­without asking why her race is different from her ­parents.

Until 19 August. Today 4:05pm.