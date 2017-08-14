Theatre review: Nathan Cassidy: Watch This. Love Me. It’s Deep.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Nathan Cassidy’s day job (or rather, his other night job) as a comedian is easy to deduce from this hour: certain sections of the script seem like the extended riffs of a stand-up set, and he sows the seeds for future call-backs handfuls at a time.

C venues – C cubed (Venue 50)

**

For this theatrical endeavour, he employs a few more techniques – a playing card visual motif, at least one grand emotional reveal – but, like the self-referential title, it feels calculated and cynical, and lacks substance.

Until 27 August. Today 1:45pm.