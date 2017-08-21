Theatre review: My Name Is Irrelevant

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Showing the workings of someone’s mind on stage is no easy task and, going on the strength of this curious show, doing it with performance poetry doesn’t make it any easier.

Assembly Hall (Venue 35)

**

Matthew Leonard Hall plays a loner, a fantasist or someone living with a multiple-personality disorder (it’s never clear which), who fills his empty life by inventing friends. He’s even got a slide-show line-up of portraits to illustrate.

But with the direction determined by the arbitrary twists created by the script’s frequently terrible rhymes, it’s impossible to believe in the central character himself, let alone be sympathetic to his mental disorder.

Until 28 August. Tomorrow 3pm.