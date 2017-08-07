Theatre review: Meow Meow’s Little Mermaid

Edinburgh International Festival: Love ain’t easy for a showgirl of gargantuan proportions: the world is falling apart, culture is saturated with debased images of romance and even the on-stage special effects have broken. Can a kamikaze diva ever hope to find happiness?
Meow Meow’s Little Mermaid
The Hub
JJJJ
