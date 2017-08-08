Theatre review: MARVELus, All the Marvel Movies in an Hour

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: A free fringe comedy show based on one of the biggest movie franchises of the day is always an easy mark amid a Fringe catalogue full of unfamiliar artists and companies.

Laughing Horse @ City Cafe (Venue 85)

***

Yet The Just Us League’s (Gary Tro and Javier Jarquin) sketch-based take on the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a show which is smart, spirited and clearly in love with its source material. Even the explanation of exactly which films will be covered in their journey, missing out the television shows and properties owned by Fox, is funny.

The necessary caveat, of course, is that the potential audience is limited – or widened, perhaps, given how many people have seen them – to fans with a fairly detailed knowledge of the films and characters, and a little behind the scenes knowledge; who knows, for example, who Stan Lee is, or that Hawkeye and Falcon are the guys with the least impressive powers, or that there’s a point to be made about Black Widow being the only notable female MCU hero.

The part about Captain America – a soldier frozen since 1945 – being horrified by diversity is particularly truthful and hilarious. Our onesie-wearing hosts are lively and dynamic, and studied in their impersonations, and this show is well worth your time if you’re sufficiently comfortable with Marvel lore.

Until 27 August. Today 12:30pm.