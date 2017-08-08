Theatre review: Little Boy

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: The nuclear attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, it appears, are the focal point of this solo play by Japanese writer and performer Yuuyu Ishizone, and a final scene of power and poise is worth waiting for.

C Royale (Venue 6)

**

The lead-up to it, though, is hard to decipher, despite the angelic – barefoot, with white trousers, shirt and umbrella – Ishizone’s magnetism as a performer.

In the main, this is because his lead character’s flashbacks and reminiscences on his father are delivered not as monologue but as one-sided conversations in which we must guess the responses; it’s an unwieldy way to follow a narrative.

Until 28 August. Today 4pm.