Theatre review: Leere Zeit - Idle Time

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: L’auftritt , the Swiss company behind this stylised sci-fi play, have made a bold decision: to perform all dialogue in German.

theSpace on the Mile (Venue 39)

**

There’s a brief summary at the start of each scene in English – projected on a screen – but otherwise audience members are left to their own translating.

This creates an unusual, international experience through which a story about state control and how we value time emerges. The engaging, polished performers prove you don’t always need to understand words to know what’s going on – but also that often you do, and a greater use of captioning would help with this.

Until 12 August. Today 1.50pm.