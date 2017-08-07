Theatre review: Leere Zeit - Idle Time

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: L’auftritt , the Swiss company behind this stylised sci-fi play, have made a bold decision: to perform all dialogue in German.
There’s a brief summary at the start of each scene in English – projected on a screen – but otherwise audience members are left to their own translating.
This creates an unusual, international experience through which a story about state control and how we value time emerges. The engaging, polished performers prove you don’t always need to understand words to know what’s going on – but also that often you do, and a greater use of captioning would help with this.
