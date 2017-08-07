Theatre review: Leaf

Have your say

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Mark, a sadsack chemical engineer and chess enthusiast who lives with his mum, visits a local school to discuss his job and forms a bond with the teaching assistant.

Greenside @ Infirmary Street (Venue 236)

**

Obviously that’s not going to fill an hour, though, so the Potter and Wagner company intersperse the narrative with dozens of absurdist sketches, featuring sinister janitors, antagonistic narrators and awful, awful puns.

It’s purposefully frenetic to make sure bad punchlines don’t linger, but the pacing itself becomes exhausting before long.

Niki Boyle

Until 26 August. Today 11:10pm.