Theatre review: Last Resort

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Fifteen years ago, when Guantanamo Bay was in the news, you can imagine making a blackly comic joke about turning the US detention camp into a holiday resort.

Summerhall (Venue 26)

Perhaps you’d have riffed on the idea for a few minutes. What you wouldn’t have done is dragged the joke out across a whole hour, as 2 Magpies Theatre does in Last Resort, a heavy-handed attempt to remind us that waterboarding, summary justice and indefinite detention without trial are not very good things. The novelty of being given cocktails, deckchairs and a personal sandpit does not compensate for the bludgeoning obviousness of the script.

