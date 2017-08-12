Theatre review: Lamentations

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: This mixed-media show from Rooftops Productions offers a (very) potted portrait of the ethnic and political struggles which have blighted Zimbabwe/Rhodesia over the last century, taking snapshots from four periods in its turbulent history.

Lamentations

Assembly George Square Studios (Venue 17)

JJ

For those without a working knowledge of the subject, badly edited and subtitled news footage can only do so much to illuminate. But what does emerge is the perennial theme of the exploitation of girls, each portrayed with innocence, exuberance and distress by two hard-working actresses plus a colleague on offstage drumming duties and vocal sound effects.

Fiona Shepherd

Until 28 August. Today 11:30am.