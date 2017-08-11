Theatre review: Knowledge Is Power

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: What happens when the social media goes bad?
Paradise in The Vault (Venue 29)
**
This uneven but imaginative sci-fi, set in a totalitarian regime where you’re only as valuable as your last Instagram post, follows a group of young women as they try to avoid being “deleted”.
The intriguing world is more developed than the characters, but performers Melanie Kress and Miranda Teed are engaging, and writers Abigail Moselle and Jordana Belaiche inject some wry moments of self-referential humour.
Developed from a shorter piece, the story needs more shape. A pseudo post-show Q&A session expands the scope further – but what it really needs is honing down.
Until 19 August. Today 11:50pm.
