Theatre review: Knowledge Is Power

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: What happens when the social media goes bad?

Paradise in The Vault (Venue 29)

**

This uneven but imaginative sci-fi, set in a totalitarian regime where you’re only as valuable as your last Instagram post, follows a group of young women as they try to avoid being “deleted”.

The intriguing world is more developed than the characters, but performers Melanie Kress and Miranda Teed are engaging, and ­writers Abigail Moselle and Jordana Belaiche inject some wry moments of self-­referential humour.

Developed from a shorter piece, the story needs more shape. A pseudo post-show Q&A session expands the scope further – but what it really needs is honing down.

Until 19 August. Today 11:50pm.