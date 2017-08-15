Theatre review: Hyperthymesia

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: There are a few people in the world who are able to remember every day of their lives. This is due to a condition known as hyperthymesia.

Greenside @ Infirmary Street (Venue 236)

**

Cece Otto empathetically plays one of them in this thoughtful rather than fully formed piece, imaginatively using movement to capture the beauty and the pain of never being able to forget. The direct-to-audience dialogue is warmly delivered, but contrastingly literal in a way that makes it difficult to offer real insight into hyperthymesia. However, anyone unfamiliar with this condition will find the piece an interesting introduction.

Until 19 August. Today 11:30am