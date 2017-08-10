Theatre review: Hide

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: The premise of this dystopian steampunk misfire is that Dr Jekyll’s work has been built upon and every resident of London in 1884 is a scientifically enhanced “cog in a well-made machine”.
theSpace on the Mile (Venue 39)
**
Not that you’d necessarily know this, because that backstory isn’t detailed until halfway in (with the show’s best aspect, a shadow puppet show).
Even with this foreknowledge, Matt Beames’s play resembles little more than a tribute to Zack Snyder’s 2011 visionary pervathon, Sucker Punch, as the all-female ensemble, dressed like sexualised Victorian dolls, glide among the neon poles mouthing unspeakable dialogue. The cast move well – but the play goes nowhere.
Until 25 August. Today 7:25pm.
