Theatre review: Hide

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: The premise of this dystopian steampunk misfire is that Dr Jekyll’s work has been built upon and every resident of London in 1884 is a scientifically enhanced “cog in a well-made machine”.

Not that you’d ­necessarily know this, because that backstory isn’t detailed until halfway in (with the show’s best aspect, a shadow puppet show).

Even with this fore­knowledge, Matt Beames’s play resembles little more than a tribute to Zack ­Snyder’s 2011 visionary pervathon, Sucker Punch, as the all-female ensemble, dressed like sexualised Victorian dolls, glide among the neon poles mouthing unspeakable dialogue. The cast move well – but the play goes nowhere.

