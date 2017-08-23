Theatre review: Heroes

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Exploding Whale Theatre explore alternative ideas of home and sanctuary in their Fringe debut, which follows school friends Joe, Billie and Tinhead on an odyssey to London.
Joe and Billie’s mission: to see David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust. Tinhead’s mission: to hang out anywhere he will feel less isolated.
The teenage runaways fall in with wholesome hippies – cue drawn-out scenes of the gang in their unconvincingly portrayed squat – where they discover what price friendship versus a ticket to see the Starman. But at least the protracted proceedings are leavened by lashings of brilliant Bowie songs.
Until 26 August. Today 1:05pm..
