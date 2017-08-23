Theatre review: Heroes

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Exploding Whale Theatre explore alternative ideas of home and sanctuary in their Fringe debut, which follows school friends Joe, Billie and ­Tinhead on an ­odyssey to London.

theSpace on the Mile (Venue 39)

Joe and ­Billie’s ­mission: to see ­David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust. ­Tinhead’s mission: to hang out ­anywhere he will feel less isolated.

The teenage runaways fall in with wholesome hippies – cue drawn-out scenes of the gang in their ­unconvincingly portrayed squat – where they discover what price ­friendship versus a ticket to see the Starman. But at least the protracted proceedings are leavened by lashings of brilliant Bowie songs.

Until 26 August. Today 1:05pm..