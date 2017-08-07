Theatre review: Hero

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: To believe in heroes, do we need to dehumanise our enemies?

Upper Church @ Summerhall hosted by RBC (Venue 26)

It’s a pertinent question that Rokkur Friggjar – a young company based in Iceland and the UK – asks through a story about teenagers growing up and enlisting to fight an unspecified war.

The glowing cast are admirably committed to their roles, but their heightened, uneven delivery can sometimes feel over-wrought. The simple but, at times, didactic script is full of rich themes that draw parallels with real-life conflicts, past and present. Stripping back the melodrama would allow more time to develop these into a deeper and more thought provoking piece.

Until 14 August. Today 10am.