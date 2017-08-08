Theatre review: Goody

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: The relationship between man and ape has proved a fruitful one for artists – from James Lever’s rollicking Hollywood memoir, Me Cheetah, to the new Planet Of The Apes movies.

Pleasance Courtyard (Venue 33)

**

Lucy Roslyn’s new play never approaches these heights but it does boast a terrific performance from the playwright herself as the eponymous chimpanzee. Set in 1934 dust bowl America, Goody and her trainer Frances, reminisce about the events that brought them here and try to fathom the world of men. Unfortunately the script is never quite funny, touching or interesting enough but Roslyn is convincingly simian throughout.

Until 28 August. Today 2:15pm.