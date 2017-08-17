Theatre review: God Ltd

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Every year Glasgow University’s STAG (Student Theatre at Glasgow) hosts a New Works competition, the winner of which is produced on the Fringe.

theSpace on Niddry St (Venue 9)

***

This year, this prize went to God Ltd, Ryan Rutherford’s quirky, quick-fire comedy.

It’s a Sunday in heaven, so it’s the Big Man’s day off. All’s quiet in the Prayer Department where the angels stopped answering prayers years ago. But Gabriel has a bright idea: if they pull out all the stops, they could win the coveted Sunday Department of the Week Award.

It’s a witty piece of writing which strikes just the right balance between satire and silliness. The angels are well and truly out of their comfort zone when they have to meet real earthlings, but what if the random pray-er they select is a baseball cap wearing bigot?

Actors Ewan Shand, Tom Rouvray and Rory Docherty (as angels) and Rebecca Smith (playing the other parts) are able comic performers who don’t miss a beat and have the measure of their characters from the start. And, above all, it’s fun.

Until 19 August. Today 4:05pm