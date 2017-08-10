Theatre review: Glasgow Central

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: A tawdry, tabloid-style exposé of the sex industry, Glasgow Central is desperate to be the West Coast’s answer to Trainspotting, but falls far short of being the West Coast’s Porno.

Sweet Grassmarket (Venue 18)

Disjointed, wonkily produced and home to the finest (and therefore least encouraging) Quentin Tarantino impression this side of the Atlantic, it’s buoyed up by the engaging, based on true life portrayal of drug-addicted escort Jainey, but not enough to make up for its faults.

Until 13 August. Today 9:15pm.