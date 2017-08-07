Theatre review: Gathering Dust

theSpace on the Mile (Venue 39)

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: With its stark staging, episodic structure and manic, cagey characters who arrive and disappear without warning, 6th Space Theatre Company’s exploration of political imprisonment is arguably successful in simulating the psychology of its subjects, but falls short of being something you’d recommend.

While the performances are more or less strong (a few patchy accents aside), there’s barely any characterisation in the ensemble – portraying a mix of journalists and aid workers – for audiences to relate to. A subplot featuring one prisoner’s brother on the home front adds some narrative progression, but it’s too slender a thread to tie the whole thing together.

Until 12 August. Today 10:05pm.