Theatre review: From Dust

From Dust

Gilded Balloon Teviot (Venue 14)

JJ

What a shame: Lion House Theatre’s latest starts as the moving tale of an isolated, grieving loner and the clueless traveller who disturbs him, but takes an abrupt turn in the second act to become a disappointingly ludicrous stab at modernised Gaelic folklore.

It remains a beautifully told yarn, but when your real-world reference points include a clapped-out Renault Clio and Jools Holland’s Hootenanny, the switch into fantasyland requires some roots in believability.

Niki Boyle

Until 28 August. Today12:45pm