Theatre review: Five Encounters On A Site Called Craigslist

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: In this innovative but exploitative show about intimacy, Sam Ward uses the ­audience to highlight the emptiness of throwaway sex.

ZOO (Venue 124)

**

To do this, he juxtaposes explicit tales of his encounters with strangers online with (predominantly) female audience members’ personal thoughts and feelings, which they’re asked to reveal on stage.

Sam is an amiable host clearly working through his own intimacy issues, but the audience members don’t really get a say in the imaginative but challenging ­routines they are coerced into ­participating in. “Can’t I ask you a question?” a woman asks wryly during a one-way emotional interrogation. No, it seems. This is Sam’s show and we are the props.

Until 28 August. Today 8:05pm.