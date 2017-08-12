Theatre review: First Light

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Around a stone cairn, where in times past people would visit to “commune” with the rock gods, three groups meet to discuss love and sex…

Whitespace 76 (Venue 375)

*

… whether love is based on trust or fear; who is responsible for staying safe; the psychological roots of spanking. Seemingly composed largely of improvisatory material, it’s a slog of repetitious conversations and pointless meanderings, delivered (in several cases) unconvincingly.

Until 27 August.