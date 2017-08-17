Theatre review: F*ckboys for Freedom

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: A f*ckboy is a manipulative young man who will screw over anyone to get what he wants.

Sweet Grassmarket (Venue 27)

*

Pandorum Theatre describes this puerile pile of witless sketches that chart key moments in the development of one as “funny, sharp and bitingly relevant” which suggests that either they don’t actually know the meaning of any of those words or, they’re not above a spot of utterly shameless manipulation themselves because this is about as funny as a burning orphanage. F*ckin’ awful.

Until 28 August.