Theatre review: Evocation

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Fans of sexually transgressive puppetry, fin de siècle clowning and 19th century Belgian poet Albert Giraud will find much to appreciate in this innovatively staged production.

theSpace on the Mile (Venue 39)

For everyone else, it’s a challenging (though mercifully short) 40 minutes, with Audrey L’Ebrellec’s top-volume, scratchy-voiced delivery particularly testing (even if it is faithful to the over-the-top traditions of Punch and Judy performance).

Until 26 August. Today 8:25pm.