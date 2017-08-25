Theatre review: Empty Shoes

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Thoughtful and incredibly well-made explorations of a range of mental health issues have been a very welcome feature of this year’s Fringe.

Paradise in Augustines (Venue 152)

**

This solo piece, which features Bruce Turnbull as a suicidal middle-aged man contemplating his life, is a solid addition to the list, with a closing reveal of earlier tragedy which packs an emotional punch.

The main issue that it’s hard to see past, however, is the unchanging tone. A number of other comparable plays on this subject have managed to weave together a palette of emotions.

Empty Shoes, unfortunately, sticks with a relentless gloom which somehow validates and reinforces the character’s thoughts throughout.

Until 27 August. Today 3:15pm.